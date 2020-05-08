Friday, 8 May 2020

Property council: cut DCC jobs, sell assets

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. DCC

    The Property Council New Zealand Otago chapter is calling for a 20% reduction in Dunedin City Council staff among a raft of measures the council could use to get to a 0% rates rise.

    Selling council-controlled City Forests Ltd, liquidating the Waipori Fund and ‘‘basically stripping the council down to essential services with about 20% less staff’’ were all important steps to keep the council solvent, executive member Oakwood Properties director David Marsh suggested during this week’s annual plan hearings.

    The property council also advocated the city council taking advantage of the Government’s reinstatement of depreciation deductions for commercial and industrial buildings.
     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter