Property council: cut DCC jobs, sell assets

The Property Council New Zealand Otago chapter is calling for a 20% reduction in Dunedin City Council staff among a raft of measures the council could use to get to a 0% rates rise.

Selling council-controlled City Forests Ltd, liquidating the Waipori Fund and ‘‘basically stripping the council down to essential services with about 20% less staff’’ were all important steps to keep the council solvent, executive member Oakwood Properties director David Marsh suggested during this week’s annual plan hearings.

The property council also advocated the city council taking advantage of the Government’s reinstatement of depreciation deductions for commercial and industrial buildings.

