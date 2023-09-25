Radich proposes adoption of zero-carbon plan

Mayor Jules Radich

Dunedin's mayor is proposing adoption of a zero-carbon plan, but with a low-investment scenario as the preferred option.

Councillors Steve Walker and Sophie Barker have spoken in favour of medium-to-high investment.

Just before the Dunedin City Council broke for lunch, a proposed motion was put up on the screen.

It included adoption of the plan and noting an implementation plan.

It would also request further development of a low-investment option for implementation of the plan in time for consideration as part of the council's draft 2024-34 long-term plan.

A report would be requested about governance options for oversight of implementation.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich's motion has been seconded by Cr Brent Weatherall.

"The main thing is that we do get started," Mr Radich said.

He was in favour of improving public transport in the city to help curb carbon emissions.

Mr Radich was less sure better cycling infrastructure would get the desired results.

The most cost-effective methods would need to be pursued, he said.

Mr Radich said it would not be credible to put an extravagantly large amount of money into the plan.

"It's better to start slow and finish strong," he said.

This comes after a series of speakers in the public forum of today's meeting urged the council to adopt its zero-carbon plan and to fund it well.

An extra area of public seating was laid out at the meeting venue this morning, because of so much interest in the zero-carbon item.

Speaker after speaker favoured both adoption of the plan and endorsement of a high-investment scenario, mostly aimed at transport emissions.

University of Otago climate scientist Abby Smith said this morning urgent action was needed.

"This is the time to secure our future, whatever it takes."

Responses to climate change were not big enough, brave enough or fast enough, Prof Smith said.

Dunedin Forest and Bird committee member Nigel Paragreen presented a petition signed by more than 500 people urging the council to adopt the plan and take meaningful action to reduce the city's emissions.

"The more effective we are at mitigating the impacts of climate change, the less we need to spend later trying to repair the mistakes of the past," he said.

Mr Paragreen said climate change was a global problem that required a global solution, but action was needed locally.

"When we take meaningful action in Dunedin, we are contributing to that global solution.

"Adopt the plan," Mr Paragreen said.

"Invest heavily in the solutions your staff have identified."

Otago University Students' Association president Quintin Jane said the council needed to "put money where its mouth is".

"The whole council needs to buy into this work," he said.

Any decision to endorse the plan but opt for low investment would amount to "not backing ourselves".

Seniors Climate Action Network representative Sue Novell urged the council to act quickly and to the maximum extent possible.

"Do not choose the cheap option," she said.

"It will turn out to be the most expensive in the end."