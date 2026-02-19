'Ready to roll up my sleeves': Carmen Houlahan announces by-election bid

Carmen Houlahan. File photo

Former Dunedin councillor Carmen Houlahan has joined the race for council's vacant seat.

Mrs Houlahan narrowly missed out in October's Dunedin City Council election and today announced she would stand in May's by-election.

"I care deeply about this city and its people. I am open, honest and fair - not afraid to stand up for our communities, champion the arts, and support transparent decision-making," Mrs Houlahan said in a statement.

"It is an honour to serve the people of Dunedin, and the close result at the last election has only strengthened my resolve to step forward again."

"I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

A by-election is required after the death of councillor Jules Radich last month and Mrs Houlahan said it was bittersweet to put her name forward following Mr Radich's sudden death.

"I am very humbled to have the support of his family with my nomination."

She finished 17th in October's race for 14 councillor positions.

Fellow former councillors Aaron Hawkins, Andrew Whiley, Bill Acklin and Conrad Stedman have also announced their intention to stand.

Other candidates in the race are Jo Galer, Lync Aronson, Richard Knights and Pamela Taylor.

Nominations close on March 2.

The by-election date is May 12.