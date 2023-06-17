Roadshow cancelled

An anti-co-governance roadshow is no longer being held at a South Dunedin venue tonight and tomorrow after the building owners cancelled its booking.

The cancellation comes after the Dunedin City Council came in for criticism because the event was scheduled to be held at 199 Hillside Rd, which houses its pop-up library facility.

The council pointed out on social media it was not the owner of the building and had no control over the booking, but later said the building’s owner had confirmed the booking for the event had been cancelled.

The roadshow organised by Julian Batchelor has attracted controversy elsewhere in New Zealand.

It is unclear if another venue has been organised and Mr Batchelor could not be reached for comment yesterday.