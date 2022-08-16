Rock removal: Part of Portobello Rd closed from tomorrow

Photo: DCC/Facebook

Part of Portobello Rd in Dunedin will be closed during the day from tomorrow until Friday to allow rock removal work in the area to be completed.

Work has been happening near the Marne St intersection to remove unstable rock since July 22 following a recent storm.

One lane was open from last Friday.

"To minimise disruption for motorists the full closure will be reinstated only between 9am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday this week," a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

"At other times, the single lane will be open to cater for peak traffic periods, controlled by temporary traffic lights.

"A detour remains in place via Doon Street, and we ask motorists to use this route rather than other narrower options."

The cycleway remains open, but cyclists may be asked to pause while rock is being cleared.

"Once work above Portobello Rd is completed, we will also be assessing the cliff above Marne St. At this stage we don’t think any immediate rock removal work will be required, but it may be in future, the spokesman said.

"We apologise for the continuing inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience."