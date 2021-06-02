Tensions flare over councillor behaviour

Disagreement about points of order and discontent about councillor behaviour have again flared up at the Dunedin City Council today.

Cr Jim O'Malley told a meeting about the council's 10-year plan that Cr Lee Vandervis was one of the most negative people he knew.

Cr Vandervis raised a point of order, citing a clause in procedures about respect, but Mayor Aaron Hawkins did not uphold his complaint.

Cr Vandervis said the mayor, the meeting's chairman, was not doing his job.

"Not uphold a point of order? Surprise, surprise. Well, well, well," Cr Vandervis said.

Cr O'Malley apologised for losing control and suggested such things as facial expressions from Cr Vandervis were provoking.

Cr David Benson-Pope raised a point of order about the reaction from Cr Vandervis.

Deputy mayor Christine Garey, in the chair because the content affected the mayor, did not uphold Cr Benson-Pope's complaint.

Yesterday, during a discussion about parking, Cr Benson-Pope said Cr Vandervis made assertions that were not true.

Cr Vandervis raised a point of order about being accused of not telling the truth.

Mr Hawkins did not uphold it and Cr Vandervis walked out of the meeting.

All councillors remain present at today's meeting, in which they are debating what to include in the 10-year plan.