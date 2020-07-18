Decisive, strong leadership has never been more vital

New Zealand’s economy is bleeding; businesses are closing or shedding staff and our borders are closed. Is this the new normal for life during a pandemic with no cure for the Covid-19 virus in sight?

But we are fortunate. Indeed, we are the ‘‘lucky country’’. The island nation of New Zealand, with a relatively small population and the ability to close and manage its borders, has arrested if not beaten this evil virus.

Mike Houlahan

Take a look around. The pandemic is taking a devastating toll on lives and livelihoods in almost every country in the world.

Decisive and strong leadership has never been more important as we look towards what is an uncertain future.

And this is where you come in. Political parties in New Zealand are showering us with cash, promises and policies. Your tick will be decisive in determining how we travel on the road to recovery.

The Otago Daily Times, New Zealand’s first and oldest daily newspaper, will be there for you in print and online at odt.co.nz, providing in-depth news, analysis and information to help our readers make an informed choice in this critical election.

Daisy Hudson

The ODT has assembled an expert team, headed by political writers Mike Houlahan and Daisy Hudson, to cover the key issues in the South, including special reports on the two important referendum questions - cannabis and euthanasia.

Look out for profiles of the leaders of all the major parties and a special tabloid publication covering the issues and electorates in the South. We will also have a detailed policy scorecard so you can tick the boxes and be able to make an informed decision on who gets your tick.

We begin our journey by sending reporter Daisy Hudson and visual journalist Craig Baxter to tour the South and test the waters. See the first of their special reports in the ODT and ODT Online today, and don’t miss the rest over the next two weeks.

The independent voice of the South is reaching into the communities we cover to hear from those on the ground about the issues that affect you, your family, your livelihood and your lifestyle.

Enjoy the ride.

Barry Stewart

Editor