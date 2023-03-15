Delays expected as SH88 upgraded

Image: Waka Kotahi

Drivers are being warned of delays this weekend as a section of SH88, the highway to and from Port Chalmers, is upgraded.

Anzac Ave will be closed at the roundabout beside Forsyth Barr Stadium with vehicle movement managed by traffic signals.

Crews will be working double shifts to upgrade the highway surface between the roundabout and Ravensbourne Lookout, Waka Kotahi said.

Otago Journey Manager Nicole Felts said the site would be subject to temporary traffic lights from Friday evening to Tuesday morning, including Otago’s Anniversary holiday on Monday.

Anzac Avenue would be closed at the roundabout and Parry Street East would be closed at SH88.

Drivers from Port Chalmers heading to Dunedin would be managed with Stop/Go at the Ravensbourne end of the site.

Emergency services would be prioritised through the site as efficiently and safely as possible, Miss Felts said.

The work had been timed for this long Otago anniversary weekend to avoid times when there is other work underway on SH88.

It was hoped that limiting the roundabout’s exit and entry points would help keep wait times down.

There would likely be work continuing on Tuesday under this or a similar traffic management set-up but it would be limited to off peak hours (9am-3 pm).