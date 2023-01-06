Delays, power outages after car hits pole on SH88

Photo: Linda Robertson

Emergency services are warning drivers on State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers to expect delays after a car crash downed powerlines.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances, from Willowbank and Port Chalmers stations were called to reports of a car hitting a power pole near the intersection with Blanket Bay Rd about 3.30pm.

The road was blocked and crews were assisting with scene safety due to the powerlines, the spokesman said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said lines were downed across the road and traffic including buses and trucks were backed up from Blanket Bay Rd to St Leonards Dr.

An Aurora spokesperson said the crash had cut power to 781 customers in Blanket Bay, Mount Cargill, Pigeon Flat, Sawyers Bay and Waitati Valley.

Aurora hoped power would be restored by 6.35pm.

A police spokesman said motorists should expect delays in the area.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz