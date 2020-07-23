Demolition of second block for hospital to start soon

New Dunedin Hospital artist's impression. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Demolition is about to start on the second of the two city blocks destined to become the new Dunedin hospital.

Scaffolding will be set up around the former Otago Polytechnic and Ministry of Social Development buildings in St Andrew St this week, new hospital programme director Mike Barns said.

"This work is in preparation for the complex hazardous substance removal process which precedes the bringing down of the buildings," he said.

"For the early portion of works the scaffolding will stretch down the north side of St Andrew St and will bend around part of the block on Castle St, forcing closure of the footpath to these areas."

The crossing area on Cumberland St and all traffic and bicycle lanes in that sections would be unaffected, he said.

"Once the hard demolition starts the Cumberland St footpath will then be closed to public until ... completion."

The former distribution warehouse on the old Cadbury factory site has already been demolished.

While that work was ongoing, workers were removing factory plant equipment and asbestos from inside the former factory building, Mr Barns said.

That work would continue alongside the work at the St Andrew St site, he said.