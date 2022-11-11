Digger tumbles off truck on motorway

A digger has fallen off a truck near Green Island, blocking a southbound lane of the Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.58pm today.

The truck appears to have clipped the underside of the motorway bridge near Orange St, with the impact jolting the digger free.

The digger and truck can be seen near the off-ramp to Green Island. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Debris, including broken shackles, can be seen on the road.

Fire crews and police are attending the crash.

A spokeswoman for St John said they were notified but not required to attend the incident.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised at 2pm that the westbound lane of the Dunedin motorway is closed near the Main South Road offramp.

Delays are expected as traffic has backed up to the Riselaw Rd overbridge.