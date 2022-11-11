Digger tumbles off truck on motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A digger has fallen off a truck near Green Island, blocking a southbound lane of the Southern Motorway.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.58pm today.
The truck appears to have clipped the underside of the motorway bridge near Orange St, with the impact jolting the digger free.
Fire crews and police are attending the crash.
A spokeswoman for St John said they were notified but not required to attend the incident.
Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised at 2pm that the westbound lane of the Dunedin motorway is closed near the Main South Road offramp.
Delays are expected as traffic has backed up to the Riselaw Rd overbridge.