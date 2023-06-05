Digging in

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY.

Waka Ama team Maroro, of Te Waka Pounamu club, Christchurch, round a buoy during the women’s open 20km race on Otago Harbour yesterday.

Paddling (from left) are Anna O’Grady, Ngarita MacKenzie, Tess Brown, Jess McDuff, K-Lee Thomas and Maddie Dawe.

Event organiser and race director Gwen Slote said the day had been "amazing", despite the wind and the rain providing challenging morning weather conditions.

"We had men’s, women’s and mixed crews out doing 20k’s, and we had some very impressive times out there on the water," she said.