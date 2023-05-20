Disorderly behaviour at bar

An intoxicated man threw a punch at a female staff member in a popular student bar on Thursday, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police arrested a 38-year-old male for disorderly behaviour in U-bar on the University of Otago campus about 11.30pm.

The man had been asked to leave by staff members after becoming aggressive and had to be escorted out of the bar, Constable Turner said.

On his way out, the man attempted to throw a punch at a female staff member but missed, he said.

Police arrested him for disorderly behaviour and found MDMA in his possession.

He was issued a formal warning for disorder and possession of MDMA and released once sober.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz