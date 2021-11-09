Dog owners warned after sighting of toxic algae

Dog owners have been warned to keep an eye out for the algae Phormidium, which is toxic to dogs, in the Silver Stream at Mosgiel. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin dog owners have been warned about the possibility of their pets being severely poisoned or dying after an early bloom of tar-like algae appeared in the Silver Stream.

This season’s first sighting of the river-borne algae Phormidium has caused the Otago Regional Council to release an urgent statement, calling on Mosgiel dog owners to keep their dogs on a tight leash near the Silver Stream.

Phormidium can be identified by its thick, dark brown mats on rocks in the riverbed, and can sometimes look like black tar.

In the flow of water, Phormidium mats detach from the riverbed and wash up on riverbanks.

Its musty smell is particularly attractive to dogs and, if eaten, Phormidium can result in severe poisoning or death.

Water quality scientist Rachel Ozanne said it was important dog owners learned to identify toxic algae.

‘‘This Phormidium bloom has appeared fairly early on in the season, so people may not be on the lookout for toxic algae yet.

‘‘If you are walking your dog near any river or waterway in the warmer months — anywhere in New Zealand — it’s crucial that you identify toxic algae and keep your dog well away.’’

A detached mat of Phormidium. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Any human experiencing a reaction from contact with toxic algae should seek urgent medical attention, and any signs that a dog might have consumed Phormidium, such as lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, twitching, paralysis and convulsion, should be treated as an emergency and referred to a vet immediately, she said.

Phormidium was identified at the Gordon Rd environmental monitoring site, but was likely present at more locations throughout the Silver Stream.

With summer approaching, Phormidium was likely to start blooming in North Otago, particularly the Waianakarua, and in the Cardrona and Manuherikia Rivers of Central Otago, Ms Ozanne said.

‘‘This sighting should remind people that, between now and next autumn, you need to be on the lookout for potentially toxic algae, and to keep a close eye on four-legged friends to keep them safe and healthy.’’