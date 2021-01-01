Dog rescued from St Clair cliff

A rescue team has successfully retrieved a dog from down a cliff at St Clair in Dunedin this evening.

The squad was deployed after a member of the public called to say a terrier was about 50m down a cliff, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The call was received about 6.30pm and a rescue operation was conducted on a property near Cliffs Rd.

Roy the terrier was successfully retrieved about 8.15pm and reunited with its happy owner, he said.