Dog rescued from St Clair cliff

    A rescue team has successfully retrieved a dog from down a cliff at St Clair in Dunedin this evening.

    The squad was deployed after a member of the public called to say a terrier was about 50m down a cliff, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    The call was received about 6.30pm and a rescue operation was conducted on a property near Cliffs Rd.

    Roy the terrier was successfully retrieved about 8.15pm and reunited with its happy owner, he said.

     

