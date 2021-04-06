Dogs seen worrying wildlife at beach

People try to separate off-leash dogs from wildlife at St Clair on Monday last week. Insets: Dogs of all shapes and sizes appear to flout the rules and walk off leash in prohibited areas at St Clair last week. Photos: Bill Fortes/Gregor Richardson.

For many, Dunedin is a dog walker’s delight, but dogs being out of control in the presence of wildlife at St Clair is an absolute disgrace, St Kilda resident Bill Fortes says.

The regular beachgoer watched for several minutes recently while dog owners struggled to get their pets under control and the dogs harassed a New Zealand sea lion coming out of the water at St Clair.

While the incident was upsetting, it did not surprise him, he said.

With all the off-leash activity at the beach, known for its native wildlife, the conflict he witnessed late last month between people’s pets and wildlife at St Clair, was bound to happen at some point, he said.

On Monday last week, about 11.30am, he was walking on the beach behind three people with two off-leash dogs running around behind their owners, he said.

Mr Fortes heard barking and saw a sea lion coming out of the water being worried by the dogs.

The sea lion was rearing up in a defensive posture to face the barking dogs, he said.

The owners rushed in and were calling and trying to catch their dogs but to no effect as the dogs continued to worry, bark and surround the animal.

Another couple who were also walking on the beach tried to help control the dogs and one of the passers-by tried to get the dogs away as the owners seemed unable to.

The dogs were eventually warded off, picked up by the owners and put on leads, he said.

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust chairwoman Jordana Whyte said at most times of the year sea lions were present at St Clair.

People should be well aware there were sea lions resting on the beach.

Dog owners needed to be confident they could get their animals under control if necessary, Miss Whyte said.

If a sea lion’s rest was disturbed, they were at greater risk of being killed by predators at sea.

If it was a female sea lion, the dog owners could also be risking a pup’s life, she said.

Department of Conservation ranger Shay van der Hurk said dog owners must keep their pets under control at the beach, or anywhere they might encounter wildlife.

Uncontrolled dogs could harm penguins, seals or sea lions, he said.

Dogs should be on a lead around wildlife and a 20m distance between the animals should be maintained, Mr van der Hurk said.

People should report incidents of off-leash dogs worrying wildlife to Dunedin City Council’s animal control, he said.

Dogs were not allowed on the beach at St Clair, from the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool to the northern end of the sea wall (about the location of the St Clair poles), during the day between 8am and 8pm, council animal services team leader Peter Hanlin said.

Dogs were allowed off leash from the northern end of the sea wall to the end of St Kilda Beach at Lawyers Head, he said.

Dogs were not permitted between the flags if lifeguards were on patrol, he said.

He was unable to say how many infringement notices had been issued for dogs off leashes at St Clair.

