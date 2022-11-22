Door opened mid-ride

Police will follow up an incident where a group of Dunedin party-goers opened a sliding door mid-taxi ride, causing it to fall off.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a taxi driver was driving a group into town along Andersons Bay Rd about 1.30am on Sunday.

One of the passengers decided to open the door mid-ride, causing it to fall off its tracks and smash into the ground.

The man responsible ran off, but officers had been provided with his name and were following up, Snr Sgt Bond said.