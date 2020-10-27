PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A police officer deals with the aftermath of an accident at the intersection of Burns and Neville Sts after a Ford Falcon allegedly crashed into a parked Toyota Blade outside a South Dunedin car yard yesterday about 2.30pm.

Auto Court owner Neil Cottle was in an office upstairs. He said he looked out "instantly" after the crash and saw Auto Court’s Toyota "fly along the road" and smash into a lamppost about 50m from the site of the initial collision.

Mr Cottle did not see the initial impact.

"I heard it — a big bang," Mr Cottle said.

"There’s no brakes, there’s no skid marks even. He’s just driven into it."

He alleged the driver of the Ford would have been "grossly exceeding the speed limit" at the time of the crash, and said his Toyota had been badly damaged by the double impact.

"Lucky there wasn’t a pedestrian or someone on the footpath. They would have been killed," he said.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries.