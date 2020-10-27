Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Double impact

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A police officer deals with the aftermath of an accident at the intersection of Burns and Neville Sts after a Ford Falcon allegedly crashed into a parked Toyota Blade outside a South Dunedin car yard yesterday about 2.30pm.

    Auto Court owner Neil Cottle was in an office upstairs. He said he looked out "instantly" after the crash and saw Auto Court’s Toyota "fly along the road" and smash into a lamppost about 50m from the site of the initial collision.

    Mr Cottle did not see the initial impact.

    "I heard it — a big bang," Mr Cottle said.

    "There’s no brakes, there’s no skid marks even. He’s just driven into it."

    He alleged the driver of the Ford would have been "grossly exceeding the speed limit" at the time of the crash, and said his Toyota had been badly damaged by the double impact.

    "Lucky there wasn’t a pedestrian or someone on the footpath. They would have been killed," he said.

    A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter