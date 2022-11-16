Double whammy for food banks as Christmas looms

Salvation Army officer David McEwen prepares for a busy Christmas at the food bank. Photo: Linda Robertson

Dunedin food banks preparing for a hard Christmas are being hit from two directions as demand soars and donations shrink amid a cost of living crisis.

Salvation Army Corps captain David McEwen said Christmas was usually a difficult time, and the inflation pressure had made things harder for everyone.

"The people that used to help us are no longer in a position to do that.

This had forced it to buy more of its own food to make up for reduced donations.

A wider range of people were also calling on food banks for help.

"A lot of working people are coming through the food bank.

"They’ll hit a speed bump; there’s an unexpected bill.

"You want to get presents for your kid, you’ve got family coming... all those things that compound pressure on the income," he said.

"We’re keeping our heads above water at the moment, and that’s because of the generosity of people doing what they can."

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul centre and pastoral co-ordinator Sarah Strang said it was also tapping into its funds to cover demand.

"At this time of year, all our stores are completely depleted, so our foodbank is looking very very grim indeed.

"Anything coming in the door is immediately going out," she said.

"We’re buying a lot of food at the moment."

It had been difficult for a couple of months.

"People haven’t really started thinking about donating for Christmas yet, which means we don’t have loads coming in at the moment."

Mr McEwen said no-one was ever turned away hungry, and the teamwork between local food banks was one of the reasons for that.

"The systems we have here and the camaraderie is very good.

"We meet on a regular basis. If we have excess stock we’ll put it out to them, and they’ll do the same so we can all meet the need."

Mr McEwen said that he was hoping the looming can drive would help out significantly, with emergency services bringing cans of food to the army hall where they would be split between the local food banks.

The can drive had not taken place in the last few years due to Covid-19.

