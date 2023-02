Demolition continues on a row of Rattray St buildings in central Dunedin.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An archaeologist was on hand yesterday morning while a digger smashed down facades and cleared rubble.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The buildings were once owned by Dunedin’s Chin family and previously housed Drake Leather, the brothel Club 166 and the Tai Ping restaurant.

The buildings are owned by Philip Laing House Ltd.