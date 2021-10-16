Saturday, 16 October 2021

Dressed to impress

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Otago Museum marketing co-ordinator Charlie Buchan (front) was an enthusiastic participant in the staff dress-up event yesterday, which marked the end of the museum’s ‘‘Fashion Fwd — Disruption through Design’’ exhibition.

    Marketing manager Kate Oktay said all staff and curators dressed in their most fabulous fashion to say goodbye to the popular exhibit.

    ‘‘We have a lot of staff who are really into fashion and dressing up.’’

    More than 35,000 people have visited the exhibition, which opened in March.

    It was a celebration of fabulous frocks, beautiful couture and the voices of society’s disruptors.

    The exhibition featured a swathe of local and international collaborators, selected iD Emerging Designer finalists, Dunedin’s top designers and selected items from Otago Museum’s vast textile collection.

    The exhibition will officially close tomorrow. 

