Dressed to impress

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Museum marketing co-ordinator Charlie Buchan (front) was an enthusiastic participant in the staff dress-up event yesterday, which marked the end of the museum’s ‘‘Fashion Fwd — Disruption through Design’’ exhibition.

Marketing manager Kate Oktay said all staff and curators dressed in their most fabulous fashion to say goodbye to the popular exhibit.

‘‘We have a lot of staff who are really into fashion and dressing up.’’

More than 35,000 people have visited the exhibition, which opened in March.

It was a celebration of fabulous frocks, beautiful couture and the voices of society’s disruptors.

The exhibition featured a swathe of local and international collaborators, selected iD Emerging Designer finalists, Dunedin’s top designers and selected items from Otago Museum’s vast textile collection.

The exhibition will officially close tomorrow.