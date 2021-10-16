Dressed to impress

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Marketing manager Kate Oktay said all staff and curators dressed in their most fabulous fashion to say goodbye to the popular exhibit.
‘‘We have a lot of staff who are really into fashion and dressing up.’’
More than 35,000 people have visited the exhibition, which opened in March.
It was a celebration of fabulous frocks, beautiful couture and the voices of society’s disruptors.
The exhibition featured a swathe of local and international collaborators, selected iD Emerging Designer finalists, Dunedin’s top designers and selected items from Otago Museum’s vast textile collection.
The exhibition will officially close tomorrow.