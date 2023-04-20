Drink-drive charge after crash into parked cars

A 36-year-old man is facing a drink-driving charge after crashing into two parked cars at the Dunedin Holiday Park.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was "on his way to get some food" when the incident happened at the Victoria Rd property about 6.50pm yesterday.

Police were called and found he was under the influence of alcohol.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1186mcg, and is set to appear in the Dunedin District Court on May 2.