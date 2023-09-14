Driver evades cops during chaotic Dunedin joyride

A driver on a joyride around central Dunedin caused chaos for other drivers after fleeing police, purposefully ramming another vehicle and swerving in and out of traffic.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop the driver for driving without a seatbelt along Cumberland St at 10.20am yesterday.

The green Toyota Corolla with a registration of TF848 took off and police attempted a pursuit.

However, officers had to abandon a short time afterwards.

Police received more calls from members of the public at 10.28am after the car was seen swerving across its lane and having several near misses with other cars in Police St.

A short time after that the car purposefully rammed into the rear of another vehicle in Vogel St.

At 11.05am the car crashed into another vehicle on Princes St by clipping the side mirror and again failed to stop.

Police received further calls at 1.30pm by members of the public after it was again seen speeding and swerving in and out of traffic along Princes St.

Police are interested in locating the vehicle and the driver, and ask anyone with information to call 105 and quote PO56013080.

Police are also interested in any witnesses and dash cam footage.

Investigations are ongoing.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz