A car crashed into parked cars and ploughed through a hedge into the yard of a Dunedin house last night.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Caldwell St, in Brockville, about 6pm.

The driver of the car had taken off on foot, and police dogs were brought in to locate them.

By 8pm the driver had not been found, and inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.