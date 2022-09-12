Driver hit ambulance, did runner: police

Police say they are searching for a driver who reversed their vehicle into an ambulance in South Dunedin before doing a runner from officers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a car swerving on Andersons Bay Rd about 7.45pm on Friday.

The car went into Hillside Rd where it was driven on the wrong side of the road and undertook an ambulance which was waiting at the lights.

The driver then stopped and reversed into the ambulance, before taking off and going into the Pak N’ Save car park where the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

Police were making inquiries, including looking at CCTV footage, Snr Sgt Bond said.