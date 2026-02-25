PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An elderly driver who ploughed into a line of stopped traffic caused a lane of the highway near Mosgiel to be blocked.

Police blamed driver inattention for the crash which happened when the elderly driver failed to see the line of stopped traffic on SH1 south of East Taieri.

The drivers of both vehicles involved suffered minor injuries, police said.

Minor injuries to those involved including the elderly driver whose airbag deployed.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 just south of East Taieri about 4.20pm yesterday.

The northbound lane was blocked by the vehicles for several hours

— Allied Media