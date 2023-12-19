Driver in morning crash blows three times limit

An early morning drinker who slammed into a wall in Dunedin blew three times the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Forfar St in Maryhill at 7.25am this morning.

A 40-year-old man had crashed into a building while out on an early morning drive.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 762mcg, three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Fire and Emergency NZ work to make sure a car is safe after it hit concrete wall in Maryhill this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The man had a no-alcohol condition on his licence already, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and was facing charges of drink-driving and driving contrary to the conditions of a zero alcohol licence.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were also in attendance at the scene, but there were no reported injuries.

The street remained closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

