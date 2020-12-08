Driver nabbed at 139kmh

A driver was nabbed going almost 140kmh in Dunedin yesterday, while several others were pinged for using cellphones and not wearing seatbelts.

The motorists were caught at separate checkpoints in the city.

The first, carried out on Crawford St between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, netted 17 people without seatbelts or using cellphones, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said. They were issued infringement notices.

At another checkpoint on Brighton Rd last night, four speeding drivers were caught, the fastest clocked at 139kmh.

The operation, between 7pm and 7.30pm was brought to a finish when a drink driver blew 377mcg.

The legal limit for drivers over 20 is 250mcg.

Acting Snr Sgt Bond checkpoints would continue, and he reminded people to limit distractions and put their seatbelts on.

- Ruby Heyward