Friday, 5 February 2021

Driver in serious condition following medical event

    By Molly Houseman
    The driver of a car which crashed into a parked car in South Dunedin this afternoon has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash in a Hillside Rd car park at 1.30pm.

    No-one was in one of the cars which appeared to be parked.

    It was believed the driver of the other car suffered a medical incident and St John were also attending, she said. 

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

     

