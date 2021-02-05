Driver in serious condition following medical event

The driver of a car which crashed into a parked car in South Dunedin this afternoon has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash in a Hillside Rd car park at 1.30pm.

No-one was in one of the cars which appeared to be parked.

It was believed the driver of the other car suffered a medical incident and St John were also attending, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.