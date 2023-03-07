Driver sought after Portsmouth Drive crash

Dunedin police are asking for a driver to come forward after reports that a vehicle rolled on to its side on Portsmouth Dr early today.

Police received reports of the incident about 12.10am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said when officers arrived at the scene the vehicle had left.

Witnesses reported the driver said he had "fallen asleep at the wheel" before the crash, and other motorists had stopped to assist with pushing the vehicle back on to its wheels, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police believe there were two occupants in the ute, and the driver was male.