Drop in to talk about flooding

Improving the South Dunedin community’s resilience to heavy rain events will be the focus of a public drop-in information session next week.

Dunedin City Council Waters group manager Tom Dyer said the session would provide a chance for residents to find out more about what had been done since the 2015 floods to improve community resilience and what further work was planned.

‘‘We know the community is well organised and prepared and we have invested in improvements as well,’’ Mr Dyer said.

‘‘We’re also currently looking closely at a more immediate option to reduce wastewater flooding in South Dunedin and we’ll be able to share more details about this at next week’s drop-in session.’’

Mr Dyer said that, even with all the work planned, there would still be times when more rain fell than underground systems could cope with.

In the medium to long term, rising sea and groundwater would increase flooding and ponding risks.

A letter drop inviting South Dunedin residents to the drop­in session will be delivered this week.

★ The drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, July 4, from 2pm to 7pm at the Blind Foundation’s rooms, 458 Hillside Rd. Anyone is welcome to drop in any time between 2pm and 7pm to talk to staff from various DCC departments and also Civil Defence Emergency Management personnel.