Drugs left in view lead Dunedin police to narcotics haul

Dunedin police stumbled on a haul of illegal substances after spotting drugs while visiting a Maryhill property.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police went to a property in Leckhampton Court at 5.30pm yesterday seeking a man with a warrant for his arrest.

Officers spotted the 28-year-old man as well as a 36-year-old man with a warrant out for his arrest.

They also saw drugs inside the address and invoked a warrantless search.

They located 22.3 grams of cannabis, one gram of methamphetamine, over 34 grams of Xanax, over 16 grams of MDMA, laced pills with MDMA, a meth pipe and a cannabis bong.

The 28-year-old was charged regarding the drugs found and was due to appear in court this morning.

