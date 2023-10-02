Drunk breaks into Dunedin house - minus his pants

A Dunedin household got a rude awakening when a drunk man broke into their house not wearing any pants.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a Wynyard Street address around 2am Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man had smashed in the door of the property and broke into the house.

The man was highly intoxicated, and not wearing any pants, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘He said he was cold, and trying to keep warm,’’ he said.

‘‘The man did not say why he was without his pants.’’

The 25 year-old was charged with willful damage and unlawfully entering a property.