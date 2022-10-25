Drunk driver at wheel of overloaded car

A young man driving an overloaded Holden around Dunedin was three times over the adult alcohol limit, police discovered.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers pulled an 18 -year-old-man over in Ravensbourne Rd (State Highway 88) about 4.50am yesterday.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 761mcg.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20-years-old and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers under 20 years old is zero.

Seven passengers were also found in the vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

On Sunday about 9pm, a driver was spotted swapping seats with a passenger ahead of a breath testing checkpoint in South Rd.

The 37-year-old woman who was the original driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 345mcg and was issued with an infringement notice.

Seven other drivers were also stung by Dunedin police over the long weekend, with breath alcohol readings ranging from 326mcg to 519mcg, Sgt Lee said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz