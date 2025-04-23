Drunk woman rams car at lights after party argument

Photo: Getty Images

A drunk young woman in a ute allegedly rammed another woman's car at speed after chasing her from a Dunedin house party.

Three people were hospitalised and both vehicles badly damaged in the incident which unfolded when an argument at a party in Brockville Rd spiralled out of control.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 21-year old woman drove away from the party around 1.20am on Good Friday morning after an argument with a 20-year-old woman.

The younger woman then got into her mother’s Ford Ranger and ‘‘chased’’ the other woman down the hill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While the 21-year-old was stopped at a red light in Kaikorai Valley Rd, the other woman then allegedly rammed the Ranger into her car while travelling between 60-70kmph.

‘‘It doesn’t matter what someone’s done, don’t ram another car,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Three occupants from the two cars were hospitalised, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police arrived, the 20-year-old underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

She was arrested for drink driving, reckless driving, and reckless driving causing injury, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

While officers were dealing with the first crash, a 22-year-old man came driving down the hill to pick up one of the drivers from the crash.

He was allegedly also drunk, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He also underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 672mcg.

He would also appear in Dunedin District Court for drink driving.

‘‘If you’ve gotten into an argument and you have been drinking, maybe wait until you have sobered up and assess things in the light of day,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz