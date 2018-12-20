Dunedin arrest on child sex grooming charge

A Dunedin man has been arrested after a three-month-long operation in relation to suspicious approaches toward children earlier this year.

The 62-year-old was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on a sexual grooming charge.

Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher, of the Dunedin Child Protection Team, said tonight police were pleased to have made the arrest earlier in the day.

"We know offending of this nature can cause a lot of concern, so we’re very thankful to all those who came forward with information, enabling us to help make our communities safer for all, especially our young people, Det Sgt Boucher said.

“We actively encourage parents to tell their children and young adults to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

“Anyone who has concerns for their safety or the safety of their loved ones should call 111 immediately.”