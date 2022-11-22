Dunedin burglars busted on return raid

A pair of burglars were arrested when returning for a second crack at the Dunedin shop they had raided for food and vapes, police said.

Police were called to the Princes St store about 12.30am and tracked the offenders using dogs, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The dogs located two men, aged 28 and 21, who were returning to break into the shop again, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The men were arrested and charged with burglary.

About $2000 worth of food, vapes and drink were stolen.

Investigations were ongoing as the store had been broken into several times across the past week.