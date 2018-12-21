Dunedin centenarian nun dies after action-packed life

Sister Marie Fitzpatrick (104). PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Dunedin nun Sister Marie Fitzpatrick died today, aged 104.

Sr Marie, of the Little Sisters of the Poor, featured in the Otago Daily Times earlier this year, reminiscing about her 85 years with the order.

Her service saw her being sent to war-torn Shanghai in 1936 and to occupied France in 1940, where she was captured and imprisoned by the Germans after being declared a spy, but later released.

Sr Marie devoted 85 years of her life to the Little Sisters of the Poor order, which in Dunedin helps "the aged suffering from financial need, loneliness or other difficulties".

Until the last few years she still helped with meals, cutting up food and making sure residents had everything they needed.

"But I'm not as young as I once was," she told the ODT earlier this year.

She said she had a good life.

"I've had wonderful experiences and wonderful protection from God. I couldn't have managed by myself."

It was not without frightening times.

In 1940 she was sent to occupied France with the order, but imprisoned there by Germans for weeks after being declared a spy.

She described the experience as "horrible", but says she kept faith.

"I couldn't have done it otherwise.

"They took us into prison, because they thought we were helping the British, but we weren't."

One day she was called into the office, and the next morning liberated without explanation.

"I think they [the other nuns] thought they'd taken me out to kill me, but I was all right."

In 1936 she worked at a rest-home in Shanghai when Japanese war planes were dropping bombs on the city.

Sr Marie was born Anne Fitzpatrick in Arrowtown, but left home at 1933.

She was drawn to the order after witnessing her aunt's work as a nun in Dunedin.

"I was so fascinated with the elderly people and the reception we got there."

An obituary will follow.