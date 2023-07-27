Dunedin Coastguard battling to save yacht

A Coastguard Dunedin crew is battling wild weather to save a stricken yacht off the coast of Otago Harbour this evening.

Coastguard president Blair Olsen said they were alerted to the vessel about 5pm, which is believed to be about 4km southeast of the harbour entrance.

The yacht appeared to have engine trouble and was not able to reach the harbour without assistance, he said.

‘‘The conditions are pretty testing - there are five-metre swells and the wind is gusting to 40 knots [74kmh].’’

The plan was to tow the yacht back into the harbour with the Coastguard vessel.