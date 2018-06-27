Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Dunedin cyclist hit by car

    A St John Ambulance paramedic tends to a cyclist injured at the intersection of Stafford and Alva Sts this morning. Photo: ODT
    A cyclist has suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Stafford St this morning.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the 26-year-old rider had sustained moderate injuries and would be transported to Dunedin Hospital. 

    The incident happened at the three-way intersection between Stafford St, Alva St and William St.

    A witness described seeing a cyclist lying on the ground in the middle of the road covered in a blanket.

    A couple of police cars were at the scene.

    The person was earlier being attended to by members of the public.

    A vehicle was at the scene with its hazard lights on.

    A police spokesperson said they arrived about 8.30am.

    The northbound lane of Stafford St was blocked.

     

