Dunedin cyclist hit by car

A St John Ambulance paramedic tends to a cyclist injured at the intersection of Stafford and Alva Sts this morning. Photo: ODT

A cyclist has suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Stafford St this morning.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the 26-year-old rider had sustained moderate injuries and would be transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The incident happened at the three-way intersection between Stafford St, Alva St and William St.

A witness described seeing a cyclist lying on the ground in the middle of the road covered in a blanket.

A couple of police cars were at the scene.

The person was earlier being attended to by members of the public.

A vehicle was at the scene with its hazard lights on.

A police spokesperson said they arrived about 8.30am.

The northbound lane of Stafford St was blocked.