Dunedin cyclist hit by car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A cyclist has suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Stafford St this morning.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the 26-year-old rider had sustained moderate injuries and would be transported to Dunedin Hospital.
The incident happened at the three-way intersection between Stafford St, Alva St and William St.
A witness described seeing a cyclist lying on the ground in the middle of the road covered in a blanket.
A couple of police cars were at the scene.
The person was earlier being attended to by members of the public.
A vehicle was at the scene with its hazard lights on.
A police spokesperson said they arrived about 8.30am.
The northbound lane of Stafford St was blocked.