Dunedin drunks slam into lamp posts

An allegedly drunk man who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lamp post was almost five times the legal drink-driving limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Princes St and South Rd at 5am this morning.

The 24-year-old man driving was allegedly speeding when he lost control, mounted a traffic island and crashed into the lamp post.

When police arrived he was still sat in his vehicle and he underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1146mcg, almost five times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Police drove the man to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution and he was charged with reckless driving and drunk driving.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Earlier in the night, another 24-year-old crashed into a parked car in Norfolk St, St Clair at 3.10am.

When police arrived the man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1018mcg.

He was also charged for reckless driving and drunk driving and would appear in court at a later date.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was disappointing to keep seeing people choosing to drink and drive.

‘‘The sheer fact they were crashing into parked cars and lamp posts shows the impact alcohol has on their driving.

‘‘They are putting themselves and the public at risk — blowing over 1000 is also concerning, those are high ratings.’’

