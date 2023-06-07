Dunedin education company acquires pupil assessment tech firm

A Dunedin education company has snapped up an emerging technology firm in a $40 million deal.

Education Perfect recently acquired Australian company Essential Assessment to expand its learning opportunities to school pupils.

Together, the companies will provide their services to more than 4500 Australian schools.

Essential Assessment is an online platform that allows teachers to track pupils’ literacy and numeracy growth.

Teachers can prescribe individual learning plans to each student while monitoring their overall progress against the curriculum.

Education Perfect chairwoman Helen Souness said the platform aligned strongly with their vision to help every pupil reach their full potential.

She said Essential Assessment’s structured, formative and summative assessment was a strong complement to Education Perfect’s topic-based assessment and strong learning content.

This would empower teachers to stretch more capable pupils while giving additional practice to those who were struggling with a problem.

While Education Perfect had historically been focused on senior school pupils, Ms Souness said the addition of Essential Assessment would allow them to offer their learning and assessment features to pupils of all school years.

The Essential Assessment platform would continue to be offered in Australian schools, and she hoped to launch it over time in New Zealand and in other global markets.

Ms Souness said this was a significant opportunity to help teachers deliver a personalised learning experience using rich assessment data and proactive real-time insights.

