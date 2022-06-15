Wednesday, 15 June 2022

2.28 pm

Dunedin Hospital closes ward to visitors

    Visiting to a Dunedin Hospital ward has been temporarily suspended after several staff and patient Covid-19 and influenza exposure events.

    The Southern District Health Board advised of the suspension - in general ward 8 MED - which is effective immediately, this afternoon. 

    All necessary steps were being taken to ensure the events are contained, the SDHB said in a statement. This includes closely monitoring patients for signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and influenza.

    "Our priority is patient safety. We apologise for the inconvenience to patients on Ward 8MED and their families.

    "We know this is distressing for them, and we thank everyone for supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."  

    Visiting was still available on compassionate grounds. 

     

     

