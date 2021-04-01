Skip to main content
Pupils’ grand design realised
Balaclava School’s newest play equipment is going to be hot property.
Cautious optimism ahead of bubble
Cautious optimism ahead of bubble
The Star reporters Brenda Harwood and Jessica Wilson ask Dunedin businesses and organisations for their thoughts on the transtasman bubble opening from 11:59pm tonight and what they're hoping for.
Swimmers call for longer season
Swimmers call for longer season
Fans of Port Chalmers Pool, including a local community board member, have called for the pool’s opening season to be extended for another month next year.
90th birthday no reason to slow down for tramper
90th birthday no reason to slow down for tramper
Mosgiel man Lester Harvey still rides his bicycle to events and is an active member of the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club, at the ripe old age of 90.
Women's Institute celebrates 90 years
Women’s Institute celebrates 90 years
The many projects tackled by Janefield Women’s Institute members during its long history were celebrated at the group’s 90th anniversary celebrations last week.
Govt urged to keep algorithms in check
Govt urged to keep algorithms in check
The Government is taking advice on how to keep people at the centre of society as computer algorithms make increasingly more decisions about people’s lives.
Thousands to mark Anzac Day at services
Thousands to mark Anzac Day at services
Anzac Day convener Lieutenant-commander (retired) Rob Tomlinson is looking forward to standing alongside thousands of Dunedin people at the dawn service this Anzac Day.
Meal plans to reduce food waste
Meal plans to reduce food waste
A university student is helping others cut down on food waste.
Dunedin hosting teachers' games
Dunedin hosting teachers’ games
A nationwide sporting event for teachers is being held in Dunedin for the first time.
Concern at missing e-scooter helmets
Concern at missing e-scooter helmets
The extra safety of using helmets when riding e-scooters could be undermined by light-fingered, or indifferent, riders.
Police largely pleased with Hyde St behaviour
Police largely pleased with Hyde St behaviour
Dunedin police say they're pleased with the behaviour of most at the Hyde Street party, with no one arrested, but remain concerned about the number of young people drinking to excess.
Safety and a place to call home
Safety and a place to call home
For Dunedin’s refugees, their arrival in the city was the start of a new, safe life.
Skantha death at Otago prison prompts review
Skantha death at Otago prison prompts review
The death of killer Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha has forced a review of how courts communicate with prisons.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car
A pedestrian seriously injured in an apparent hit and run incident at Mosgiel was later taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.
Anzac service solemnity restored
Anzac service solemnity restored
Even on the most sombre of occasions, kids will be kids.
Two-car crash on Portsmouth Drive
Two-car crash on Portsmouth Drive
A two-car crash at the intersection of Portsmouth Drive and Teviot St in Dunedin blocked traffic and led to some delays earlier today.
Lead response deemed timely
Lead response deemed timely
The health response to lead contamination of East Otago water supplies has been deemed timely and appropriate, but a review has highlighted communication problems were a hindrance.
Ospri pre-empts protest at office over possum control
Ospri pre-empts protest at office over possum control
Ospri closed its Dunedin office yesterday out of concern for the safety of its staff after learning a protest was planned outside its building.
Poppy Day collection back
Poppy Day collection back after forced year off
After being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Poppy Day street collection returned yesterday in Dunedin to raise money for current and former servicemen and servicewomen.
Safety checks ensure cars comply at Otago Rally
Safety checks ensure cars comply at Otago Rally
A reliable engine, a heavy accelerator pedal, some brakes, good seat harnesses, a roll-cage and some window wipers are important in a rally car.
