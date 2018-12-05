Dunedin kindergarten flooded for 15th time

Wild weather around Dunedin over the past 24 hours has kept emergency services and power service contractors very busy.

St Kilda firefighters came to the aid of St Clair Kindergarten this morning when the property became inundated with flood water.

Dunedin Kindergarten Association general manager Christine Kerr said flooding had been a recurring problem for the kindergarten since the major South Dunedin floods in 2016.

"This is the 15th time since 2016 that this has happened.

"We've had to shut the kindy in the past because of flooding.''

She said a drain was situated in the middle of the kindergarten's low-lying grounds and had pumps to help suck away flood water.

But the water table was high at present and recent rainfall had exacerbated the problem.

"The pumps can't handle the amount of water we've been getting.''

St Clair School also had to close one of its entrances because of flooding.

Surface flooding affected many parts of South Dunedin this morning.

Much of Taieri Mouth is also without power and communications following a "massive" lightning strike in the area last night.

Resident Chris Knight said it took out several local power transformers, cutting power services to both sides of the Taieri River.

Delta contractors are working on repairs and Aurora Energy said power was expected to be restored by 1pm.

Meanwhile some residents in the Taiaroa Head and Harwood areas are without power this morning because of a fault.

Aurora Energy said on its website that its response crew was on site and power was expected to be restored by 6pm

A Harwood resident without power said it had been "very windy" in the area this morning.