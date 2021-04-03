Dunedin man in fight over bid for black belt

Matt Sara, who wants to prove he is worthy of a taekwondo black belt. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Martial artist Matt Sara is embroiled in a fight of a different sort, with International Taekwondo New Zealand about whether he can attempt to qualify for a black belt.

Mr Sara, who already has a black belt in Goju Ryu karate, has devoted the past five years to trying to obtain a matching black belt in taekwondo.

The Dunedin man has a post traumatic stress disorder and has also suffered serious health problems which stem from a head injury suffered some years ago.

He has a red belt in taekwondo, but feels his attempt to grade for a black belt have been stymied due to discrimination.

"You do not use disability as a reason when a doctor has already cleared you ... for them to discriminate against me because of that is disgraceful.

"The only thing they asked was that they don’t hit me in the head, and if you are going to hit him in the head don’t hit him hard."

Mr Sara is adamant neither his illness nor disability pose an obstacle to him attempting to qualify for a black belt, and said the federation had changed its reason for refusing him the chance to grade several times.

"Even if they are concerned about my health, they have no right to use disability to proscribe me from my grading."

He said he was taking a stand in the interests of future disabled athletes who might wish to reach an elite level in the future.

The Otago Daily Times has seen correspondence between ITDNZ and Mr Sara, where the national body said it understood Mr Sara’s health conditions meant that he could not perform "up to the normal standard expended of a black belt candidate", and that the organisation needed to discuss and decide how to handle situations like his.

"The examiners simply don’t have the scope to adjust points for disability, to the level needed."

The national body also rejected Mr Sara’s application as he did not have the proper credit points in order and properly documented and submitted.

"I encourage you to persevere. I’m sure you will continue to train and reach your goal."

Mr Sara said his doctor had told ITDNZ that his head injury had affected his memory and made it difficult for him to do the calculation of points, but he was adamant he was properly qualified to attempt his black belt grading.

"They are going to say I have been rude, that I have made threats, and I put up my hand and say I did those things, but what I did was when I was suffering from extreme distress."

Training had been his therapy, and the second black belt was a goal he did not wish to give up on.

"I’m not a quitter ... I’m not backing down."

Mr Sara intended to take his case to the Human Rights Commission.

ITDNZ chief executive Alex Hayton said Mr Sara’s medical condition had not stopped him working his way through the sport and would not hinder his attempt to make black belt.

"His application was turned down because he did not have sufficient points and when he has got the points he is more than welcome to apply. We are not stopping him."