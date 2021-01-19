Tuesday, 19 January 2021

2.30 pm

Dunedin man killed in crash near Omarama

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A man was killed when the ute he was in rolled near Omarama last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    A man was killed when the ute he was in rolled near Omarama last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Police have released the name of the man who died when his ute rolled on State Highway 8 near Omarama on Thursday.

    He was Gary Wayne Phillips (65), of Dunedin.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

    The ute had been towing a caravan.

    Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.

    Crews from Omarama and Twizel helped free people who were initially trapped.

    Police inquiries are ongoing.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter