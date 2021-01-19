Dunedin man killed in crash near Omarama

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He was Gary Wayne Phillips (65), of Dunedin.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.
The ute had been towing a caravan.
Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.
Crews from Omarama and Twizel helped free people who were initially trapped.
Police inquiries are ongoing.