Dunedin mayor on city and Level 3

As Dunedin is set to join the rest of the country, except Auckland and Northland, on Covid Alert Level 3, business are gearing up to open, with restrictions.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins spoke to The South Today via zoom on what will and won't happen under Alert Level 3, of the importance of keeping to the rules and looking out for those who may be needing support.

The glass recycling service would resume from tomorrow, but many DCC facilities would remain closed.

While Mr Hawkins is looking forward to being able to buy dinner and support local businesses, he said level 3 isn't a huge difference to life in level 4 lockdown.

"That's a key message. It really is level 4 with takeaways and some retail businesses can operate, but all of the other existing guidance remains.

"People should stay home, exercise in their own neighbourhoods, only go out for essential supplies and make sure you're wearing masks and scanning QR codes if you are leaving the house.

"Level 3 certainly isn't a free-for-all and I think it's easy to feel like things are opening up and becoming less restrictive, but it really is only a question of degrees until we get back to level 2."

He believed it was important to support local businesses, where possible, "who are again having a tough ride".

Showing support for neighbours and those finding life challenging at present was also important.

"We know that this lockdown is hitting people differently and it is hard for people."

People can contact the Dunedin City Council to be put in touch with services if they need help, he said.

• Dunedin City Council: (03) 477 4000