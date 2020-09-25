Dunedin outage cause found

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The cause of an extensive street light outage in Dunedin on Wednesday night has been confirmed.
An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said a temporary reconfiguration in the network at the Halfway Bush grid exit point caused a delay to street lights being turned on in Kaikorai Valley, the central business district and Halfway Bush.
The street lights were turned on at 8.26pm after a fault technician inspected the site.