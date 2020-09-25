Friday, 25 September 2020

Dunedin outage cause found

    The cause of an extensive street light outage in Dunedin on Wednesday night has been confirmed.


    An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said a temporary reconfiguration in the network at the Halfway Bush grid exit point caused a delay to street lights being turned on in Kaikorai Valley, the central business district and Halfway Bush.

    The street lights were turned on at 8.26pm after a fault technician inspected the site.

