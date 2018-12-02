Dunedin parade ready to greet Santa

Santa Parade Trust chairwoman Michelle Ellwood. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Despite the possible drizzly Dunedin weather today the city's Santa Parade looks set to go ahead.

Organiser Michelle Ellwood said only ''hail or snow'' would stop it from taking place as planned.

The Santa Parade will start making its way down George St at 3pm, before finishing in the Octagon. A family concert, featuring Kelvin Cummings, will follow.

The forecast is for cloudy periods with the chance of a shower and a maximum high of 19degC.

The parade, now in its 21st year, will feature 80 floats and displays, and about 150 children.

Mark Laughton, an original member of the Santa Parade Trust, stood down from the chairman's role this year after occupying the seat for a few years.

He was replaced by Ms Ellwood, who has been on the committee for about three years, and was a volunteer before that.

Before the parade, Santa and his elves will visit the children's ward of Dunedin Hospital to deliver presents - either made by Otago Corrections Facility prisoners or bought by the trust.

Some presents will be left under the tree for children who will check in after the parade.

Mr Laughton said prisoners had been making presents, such as wooden cars and tractors, for about four years. He used to do it in the "early days'' but it was stopped.

Prisoners started making presents about six months in advance.

JESSICA WILSON @thestar.co.nz